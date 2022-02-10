Cement production grew 23.4% in 2021

Santo Domingo.- The production capacity of the local cement industry has made it possible to respond to the rapid growth of the construction sector, one of the engines of the national economy and post-pandemic recovery.

The latest report from the Central Bank indicates that the construction sector registered an annual growth (January-December 2021) of 23.4%, placing it among the three sectors with the greatest contribution to the growth and economic recovery of the country along with tourism services (39.5 %) and manufacturing in free zones (20.3%).

According to information provided by the Dominican Association of Portland Cement Producers (Adocem), the expansion of the construction sector was reflected in the increase in cement production, which reached 6.5 million tons versus the US$5.17 million tons produced in 2020.