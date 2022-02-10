Gold, still Dominican Republic’s export king

Santo Domingo.- The most important exported product by the Dominican Republic continues to be gold, reaching US$1.8 billion in January-December 2021.

Gold represents 15.5% of everything exported last year, with Switzerland being the main destination for this product, which has allowed that country to displace Haiti as the second export market. Much of the gold extracted in the world is refined in that European country.

The second product is medical instruments and devices with US$1.1 billion exported last year.

They account for 9.4% and 8.9%, respectively, of total Dominican exports.

The data was provided by the president of the Dominican Association of Exporters (Adoexpo), Elizabeth Mena, in a press release.

The executive highlighted that 2021 was the year in which the country achieved the highest volume of exports in its entire history, reaching an amount of US$11.8 billion, representing a year-on-year growth of 20% compared to 2020.