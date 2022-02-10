Planned airport in Dominican east loses a court round

Santo Domingo.- The Second Chamber of the Superior Administrative Court (TSA) rejected the appeal filed by the Bávaro International Airport (AIB) against the decision of the Civil Aviation Institute (IDAC) that ordered the stoppage of the construction works of that infrastructure for being “harmful to the collective interest.”

The company’s lawyers had argued for the third time that IDAC resolution 024/20 violated the principles of public administration and due process, in addition to the fact that this body did not have the competence to decide on an agreement signed between the Dominican State and AIB.

They also told the court that the IDAC paralyzed the construction without expiring the deadlines for the deposit of the documentation that they had required to continue the work.