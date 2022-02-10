X-Ray to raise port capacity to 1K containers per day

Santo Domingo..- The General Directorate of Customs (DGA) presented yesterday a modern x-ray scanner that will allow to verify the merchandise in the containers and detect contraband, in turn expanding the average clearance capacity from 400 to 1,000 containers per day in the Port of Haina.

This equipment provides a detailed view of the cargo inside the container, making it impossible for certain spaces to be an option for the smuggling of illicit merchandise, weapons, drugs or people.

The presentation was led by Vice President Raquel Peña, and was made by the Director General of Customs (DGA), Eduardo Sanz Lovatón and Erik Alma, CEO of Haina International Terminals (HIT) Puerto Río Haina.