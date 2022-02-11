Auto dealers look to happier days ahead

Santo Domingo.- The prices of new and used vehicles in the Dominican Republic, which have risen since last year due to the crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic, will stabilize as soon as world car production normalizes and increases imports.

This was predicted by the National Association of Vehicle Distributing Agencies (Anadive), an entity that supported the publication of Diario Libre on the price increases of new and used vehicles registered in the international market, especially in the United States, and that are reflected in costs, locally, at the time of purchase.

Anadive, in response to the publication, considered that once the production of vehicle stabilized, the local market will return to its usual dynamism