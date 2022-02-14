Almost half of the vehicles on the road are from the year 2000 or earlier

Santo Domingo, DR.

Of 4,842,367 motor vehicles circulating in the country, 42.7% were manufactured in 2000 or in previous years (2,069,061), which implies that it has already been on the market for 22 years.

According to the records of the General Directorate of Internal Taxes (DGII), of these 2,069,061 motor vehicles, 52.5% correspond to motorcycles (1,087,112), 26.2% belong to automobiles (542,910), 4.48% to Jeeps (92,855), 12.12% to cargo vehicles (250,910), 2.63% to buses (54,515), 0.67% to heavy machinery (14,025), 0.64% to dump trucks (13,374), and 0.64% to other types of vehicles.

Of all the vehicles fleets in the Dominican Republic, automobiles represent 20.53%, which adds to 994,301. Of these, 54.6% were manufactured in 2000, 45.2% between 2001-2020 and 0.06% were manufactured in 2021, 0.13% in 2020,

Motorcycles represent 55.66% (2,695,457), and of these, only 0.18% corresponds to 2021 as the year of manufacture, 1.63% to those of the year 2020; 57.9% corresponds to the period 2001-2020, and the remaining 40.3% are from the year 2000 and before it.

The total number of jeeps registered in the vehicle fleet amounted to 516,912, 80.0% corresponds to jeeps whose year of manufacture is in the period 2001-2020, the remaining 18.0% is concentrated in the year 2000 and those before it. 0.17% corresponds to the year of manufacture 2021; 1.86% as of 2020.