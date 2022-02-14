Attention is drawn to rising cost of producing rice

Santo Domingo, DR.

The president of the National Association of Importers of Agricultural Products (Animpa), Pedro Espinal, called the Government’s attention to the country’s rice sector situation, which he indicated “is worrying since producers are experiencing anguish and desperation.”

“Rice, with the current situation of input prices and how it is being sold, is unsustainable: that is why I agree with what the president of Fenarroz says, that practically the rice sector is entering intensive care,” explained Espinal, calling on the Government to come to his aid.

The trade unionist indicated that the cost of production by 2021 was around RD$7,000, and today it reaches RD$9,200 per field parcel, which he said represents about a 30% increase.

“We join Castañuela’s declaration at the beginning of the week due to the demands and demands demanded by the organized rice sector,” said Espinal, noting that it is essential to seek an urgent solution to the issue of prices per bushel of rice.

He argued that Animpa agrees with the price proposed for the short bushel of 100 kilos, which is RD$2,700, and the long bushel of 120 kilos is sold at RD$3,200.

He added that since last year they have been drawing attention to the stability of the rice sector and the sustainability of producers and assured that if the Government does not come to the aid of this claim, a collapse of national rice production and massive bankruptcy can definitely come.