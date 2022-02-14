Dominican Republic fuel prices climb 6.5%

Santo Domingo.- In the first 43 days of 2022, the price of fuels in the Dominican Republic has increased between RD$6.5 and RD$17.5 per gallon, with premium gasoline and optimal diesel fuel registering the highest increase during that span.

The rise in hydrocarbons has been driven by an increase in the international price of oil, which from January 2 to February 11 rose by US$16.73 per barrel, closing this Friday at US$93.10 for Texas crude, benchmark for the country.

The gallon of premium gasoline increased by RD$17.5 in the first month and a half of this year, going from the RD$270.10 it cost in the week of January 1 to 7 to RD$287.60 the week of February 12 to 18, an increase of 6.5%, according to the records of the Ministry of Industry, Commerce and Mipymes (MICM).