Dominican Shippers aim for sustainability

Santo Domingo.- The president the Shippers Association of the Dominican Republic (ANRD), Teddy Heinsen, indicated that the sector he represents works closely with the International Maritime Organization (IMO) in its goal of conserving and sustainably using the oceans, seas and maritime resources.

“Compared to other means of transport, such as planes, trains and trucks, maritime transport is more efficient and has less impact on the environment. Without a doubt, the port maritime sector is a catalyst for progress and prosperity.”

Heinsen spoke in the panel “Shipping Sector: En route to sustainability” held at the Business Hall of the AIRD, where the Minister of the Environment, Orlando Jorge participated.

He said the maritime sector has demonstrated with clear actions that in order to adapt to the post-pandemic world and rebuild for the better, it is necessary to add economic, social and environmental value.

“We must continue rowing the public and private sector together, as we have been doing, generating robust alliances to continue taking this vessel called the Dominican Republic to a safe port. In this journey we will be guided by the good compass of experience and clear and coherent strategies.”