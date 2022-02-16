Jan. prices climb 1.18%, paced by non-alc. beverages

Santo Domingo.- The Central Bank reported today that consumer prices (CPI) rose 1.18% compared to December 2021, while year-on-year inflation, measured from January 2021 to January 2022, was placed at 8.73%.

The institution detailed that the groups with the highest contribution to inflation were housing (3.45%), food and non-alcoholic beverages (1.17%) and transportation (0.88%),.

It added that the housing group, first in contribution in the general CPI for January 2022, varied 3.45%, as a result of the 15.43% increase in electricity service rates, arranged by the Superintendence of Electricity, within the framework of the National Pact For the Reform of the Electricity Sector.