US$350M investments ‘on the way’ to Dominican ports

Santo Domingo.-Investments for 350 million dollars are on their way to the country’s ports is a series of projects in the pipeline, whose duration would range between one and a year and-a-half.

For the port sector of the Dominican Republic, investments are “on the way” or in the pipeline, the director of the Dominican Port Authority (Apordom), Jean Luis Rodriguez, reported yesterday..

He maintained that all the projects that the institution has, to date, the one that could last the longest would be two years – in this case the Manzanillo Port – according to the work schedule established by Apordom.

Rodríguez attended the ElCaribe and CDN Special Interview yesterday, corresponding to the Weekly Lunch, a stage in which he answered various questions.

The dialogue was extensive and was enough to talk about investment, port operations, public-private partnerships, finances and expenses of the institution that he directs and the “messes” that he found in them.