Barrick Gold announces tailings dam at Dominican mine

Santo Domingo.- The government and the company Barrick Pueblo Viejo will soon announce the place where the mining company will be allowed to build a tailings dam to continue with the gold exploitation in Maimón.

Diario Libre quotes Minister of Energy and Mines, Antonio Almonte, who declined more details before the announcement is made.

“We have been these days (…) already discussing final aspects to, at some point, announce to the country a definitive solution that has to do with the definitive location where that tailings dam will be built, the conditions, etc.”

A tailings dam is where the inert material resulting from mining processes is deposited. They are usually made up of ground rocks, water and minerals with no commercial value.