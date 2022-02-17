EU to help build Dominican economic bridges to region

Santo Domingo.- “The Dominican Republic is in an ideal position to build bridges between the Caribbean and Central America,” said the new ambassador of the European Union in the country, Katja Afheldt, who revealed that this delegation is interested in supporting the country to accomplish that task.

The diplomat spoke virtually during the presentation of the memories of the 30 years of bilateral relations between the European Union and the Dominican Republic called: “The Diplomacy of Solidarity.”

In addition, Afheldt expressed that she intends to find more ways to unite the citizens of the European Union and the Dominican Republic “in a more practical sense.”