Biggest Dominican bank is ‘best to invest’

Santo Domingo. Banco Popular Dominicano was recognized by the financial magazine Global Finance as the best investment bank in the Dominican Republic, for the fourth time, highlighting its strength in this branch of the banking business dedicated to managing large investment projects, both private as public, with a special long-term vocation.

The American magazine has bestowed this award to Banco Popular in 2018, 2019, 2020 and 2022 and, in its recent editorial note, underlines the importance of investment banking in the process of economic recovery from COVID-19, highlighting how relevant it is to have banking entities that are experts in this type of large-scale operations.

In this sense, the publication points out that the winners of the Best Investment Bank award meet criteria of excellence in categories such as market share, amount and number of operations carried out, services and advice, structuring capacity, innovation, price, reputation and performance, among other aspects.