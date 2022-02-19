The Dominican Association of Free Zones announced Golf Weekend

The Dominican Association of Free Zones (ADOZONA) announced their yearly “ADOZONA BUSINESS AND GOLF WEEKEND” to be held 16, 17, 18 and 19 of June 2022, at the exclusive Corales Golf Course in Punta Cana. This annual event is considered the most successful business golf tournament in the country, with the participation of a large number of businessmen and personalities.

Committed to the safety of the participants, from the arrival to the event until its conclusion, we will be implementing all the biosafety and distancing protocols required by the corresponding organizations.

In keeping with the social commitment of our institution, part of the resources collected will be destined to organizations that work on behalf of low-income children and mothers of Verón and other communities in the La Altagracia Province.

For this 2022, the celebration includes a special ADOZONA Golf Cup, incorporating activities that will complement the sporting activity with an environment that will grant even greater benefits to the different brands and institutions that participate.