Dominican power park added only solar in 2021

Santo Domingo.- In 2021 Dominican Republic’s power generation park added new plants that contributed to increasing installed capacity and diversifying local energy production sources.

However, the country still does not have a “cold reserve” that would allow one or several plants to cease operation.

Although only solar generation entered, the installed capacity of electricity production in the country grew 3.2% during the past year, closing with an installed capacity of around 5,027.8 megawatts, higher than the 4,870 megawatts of 2020, for a net increase of 157.8 megawatts, according to data from the Coordinating Body (OC).

The OC statistics reflect that the solar generation capacity went from 187.5 megawatts in 2020 to 345.3 megawatts a year later, being the only source of electricity production that increased its participation in the generation park.