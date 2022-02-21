Gold, top Dominican export to Switzerland

Dominican gold, top export to Switzerland

Santo Domingo.- Historically, Haiti has been the second-largest trading partner of the Dominican Republic. The country sends Haiti everything from agro products to cell phones.

The data indicates that in the last three years Switzerland has remained in second place, but that position is due to gold. If you take out that precious metal, Haiti is the second most important market for Dominican products.

Top 10 products shipped to Haiti in January 2022

In January of 2022, the Dominican Republic exported goods to Haiti valued at US$83.07 million. Among the exported products, cotton fabrics are in the first place (US$10.77 million), followed by T-shirts and knitted cotton shirts (US$9.17 million), and cement (US$4.59 million) in third place.