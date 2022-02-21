Puntacana starts US$200M logistics hub

Punta Cana.- President Luis Abinader on Sun. headed groundbreaking for the construction of a major air, sea, land and logistics hub, free zone park and expansion of terminal B of the Punta Cana International Airport.

“Today I say it with much more certainty and security. Today is the best time to invest in the Dominican Republic,” Abinader said at the activity.

He said the country is open to investment, to job creation, to improving each of the services and to promoting each of the sectors to work together.

The Punta Cana Free Trade Zone (PCFTZ), of the Puntacana Group, will have an estimated investment of US$200 million and will house cargo logistics operations and offices for the development of the Punta Cana Hub aimed at innovation and development of fintech companies.

According to official data, the site will have an area of 546,617.45 square meters.