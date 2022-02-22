Agro chief says staple prices are ‘harmonized’

Santo Domingo.- The government and the poultry sector agreed to continue developing plans and projects to maintain harmonized prices for chicken meat and eggs, and guarantee food security for the population.

The Minister of Agriculture, Limber Cruz, received in his office the new directive of the Dominican Poultry Association (ADA) for the period 2022-2023, with which he will work to guarantee the production of one of the main proteins of the basic staples , as well as the stability of prices and profitability of producers.

“The objective of President Luis Abinader is to work for the good of the country. That is why we have managed in this government to guarantee that this protein is not lacking in the tables of Dominicans,” said Cruz.