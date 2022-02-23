5G reaches Santiago, Colonial Zone

Santo Domingo.- In an act headed by President, Luis Abinader, the telecom, Altice Dominicana, presented its 5G network, which will initially be in the Colonial City of Santo Domingo and in Santiago de los Caballeros.

This new step is the beginning of a technological transformation, providing these locations with a browsing experience with speeds of up to 1 Gbps.

Among the benefits of the new network is the modernization of the oldest city in the New World and the Heart City.

Ana Figueiredo, CEO of Altice Dominicana, stated that the Colonial City was selected for the start of the coverage, which reflects the strategic vision of the company, by transforming this historic center, a world heritage site, into the first smart city on the continent.