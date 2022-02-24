Warning: prices of industrialized products systematically rise

Santo Domingo.- The former president of the National Federation of Merchants of the Dominican Republic (Fenacerd), Ricardo Rosario, from October 2020 to date.

“In some cases there are products that have gone up as much as 30 percent.”

He said that among the products of the industrial area that have risen are: detergents, toothpastes, chlorine (almost all hygiene products), tomato paste, pigeon peas, seasonings, plastic items, sausages, chops, ribs and other meats.

“In the prices published by Pro Consumidor, it can be seen that a 900-gram can of tomato paste was priced at RD$125.26 in October 2021, and on February 3, 2022 it went on to cost RD$141.44, or 12.92% higher.”