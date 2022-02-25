Abinader says Gov. won’t charge the 10$ fee to visitors

Santo Domingo.- President Luis Abinader, was part of “Dominicans on the Hill,” an activity carried out to celebrate the culture and legacy of the Dominican community in the United States.

During his participation together with the representative in the Congress of New York, Adriano Espaillat, organizer of the event, the head of state said that they are working to eliminate the 10 dollar fee that is charged to people who enter the country.

“We have added one more form for reimbursement… We are also working so that electronically from the moment you buy the ticket, because every Dominican puts his passport number or his ID and is no longer charged, as it should be, and it is what we aspire to for the coming months,” said the president