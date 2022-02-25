Abinader says Gov. won’t charge the 10$ fee to visitors
Santo Domingo.- President Luis Abinader, was part of “Dominicans on the Hill,” an activity carried out to celebrate the culture and legacy of the Dominican community in the United States.
During his participation together with the representative in the Congress of New York, Adriano Espaillat, organizer of the event, the head of state said that they are working to eliminate the 10 dollar fee that is charged to people who enter the country.
“We have added one more form for reimbursement… We are also working so that electronically from the moment you buy the ticket, because every Dominican puts his passport number or his ID and is no longer charged, as it should be, and it is what we aspire to for the coming months,” said the president
What about temporary legal residents? They aren’t suppose to pay it either and the reimbursement website hasn’t been working 90% of the time
When I first moved to the DR in 2005, the president at the time declared that they were working on a plan to greatly reduce the tax on automobiles entering the country. To my knowledge, that never happened. Are we to really believe that this will?
At least there is some common sense here. Elimination of the fee will open doors.
The first taste travelers get from the RD should not be a fee just for entering the country. The government has other imaginative ways to get foreign revenue from visitors through discreet tax revenue/fees from resorts and tourist services.
For example, there are tourists who crave for horseback rides, buggy expeditions, food tasting parties, and etcetera; a small surcharge could be tacked onto those entertainments and the tourists would be none the worse for wear.