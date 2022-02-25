Barrick pledges environmental governance

Santo Domingo.- The president of Barrick Pueblo Viejo, Juana Barceló, said today that the mining company is committed to adding long-term value to all stakeholders, while proactively managing impacts on the environment.

“Environmental, social, transparency and corporate governance aspects are an important part of our business, and have been incorporated into our vision of sustainability and general business strategy,” she said

Barrick Pueblo Viejo presented the platform “Pueblo Viejo: a Place of Value”, an initiative that highlights the opportunities promoted by responsible mining with projects that ensure the care and protection of the environment, social and economic development, and the well-being of thousands of Dominicans, while remedying the enormous environmental liabilities found and working to overcome the bad perception generated by these past practices.