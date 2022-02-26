Cancellations of flights from Ukraine and Russia to the Dominican Republic are reported

Santo Domingo, DR

Even though in the Dominican airport terminals there are no reports on flight cancellations from Russia and Ukraine, Tourinews.es attributes in a publication to Kenneth Pina, commercial director of Colonial Tour and Travel, that the geopolitical crisis is affecting connections airlines, despite the boom in the Russian market in the Dominican Republic.

“All flights from Ukraine and Russia with the Dominican Republic have been canceled,” Kenneth Pina, commercial director of Colonial Tour and Travel, points out.

“In general, the Russian tourism market recovers quickly,” Pina points out in an exclusive interview for Tourinews; Colonial Tour and Travel is a DMC company with extensive experience as a receptive tour operator in the Dominican Republic. However, official sources told this medium that neither Samaná nor Puerto Plata has formal notification of cancellation by Nordwing, an airline that operates both destinations every ten days, and that they are attentive.

Infotur Dominicana report reports that in 2021 the Dominican Republic received 262 flights from Russia, 241 under the standard modality, and 121 under the charter modality, transporting 178,955 passengers from this Eurasian nation.

From Ukraine, 207 flights arrived in the Caribbean nation, of which 122 were under the regular modality and 105 under the charter modality, transporting 65,413 passengers last year.

Together, the Dominican Republic received 469 flights and 244,368 passengers from these two nations.