Gov. again pledges to come clean on fuel pricing

Santo Domingo.- One of the transformations that a bill to modify the Hydrocarbons Law that President Luis Abinader said he will submit this Monday before the National Congress is to make the readjustment of fuel prices biweekly and not weekly, as is currently done.

The information was offered by Antoliano Peralta, Legal Consultant of the Executive Power, who assured that the president’s proposal seeks to make price fixing transparent.

“The formula of where the price of hydrocarbons is applied is made transparent in that bill,” said Peralta.