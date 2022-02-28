Telecom puts 5G ‘where it all began’

Santo Domingo.- The telecom Altice Dominicana began the deployment of its new 5G network in the Dominican capital -in the Colonial City- for a reason that would seem poetic: because it was where it all began.

Thus it seeks to convert “the oldest city in the New World into the first “smartcity.”

The company’s intention is to start from here -and from its other points in the Monument to the Heroes and the Pontificia Universidad Católica Madre y Maestra, in Santiago- to roll out the 5G experience throughout the country and make communities smarter in technological and hyperconnected terms.

With the presence of President Luis Abinader, last week Altice Dominicana launched its 5G network, with which it offers higher browsing speed, with up to 1 gigabits per second; and lower latency, that is, the response time of a request within the network can be up to a millisecond.

This the Dominican Republic is the latest country which implements such technology.