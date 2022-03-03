Dollar- RD$57.83 Jan. 1; 1RD$54.99 March 1

Santo Domingo.- In the first two months of 2022, the average price of the dollar in the Dominican Republic has lost almost three pesos, in an environment marked by inflation above what is projected by the authorities and a war in Eastern Europe.

The US currency went from an average sale in the spot market, last January, of RD$57.83 to RD$54.99 on the first day of March, representing a decrease of RD$2.84, equivalent to a revaluation of the peso of 4.9%, according to the records of the Dominican Central Bank (BCRD).

The fall in the price of the currency against the peso could benefit citizens who seek to shelter their savings in currency, which for the economist and professor Francisco Tavárez would be a good option.