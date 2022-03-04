At the beginning of the war there were 18,000 Russian and Ukrainian tourists in the Dominican Republic

Santo Domingo, DR

The Association of Hotels and Tourism of the Dominican Republic (Asonahores), Rafael Blanco Tejera, said that nearly 3,000 Russian citizens have already left the country.

Blanco Tejera said they had guaranteed the hotels where the Russian and Ukrainian tourists were staying. The latter will be given shelters if they do not have the economic conditions to remain in the country.

The Russian market will represent 10% of tourists to the Dominican Republic. The president of Asonahores said that they are studying other markets and will meet with the Ministry of Tourism to evaluate the situation.

He explained that there was a meeting of the Tourism Cabinet in this war situation. As a result, it was determined that about 15,000 Russian tourists and 3,000 Ukrainians were on Dominican soil. The authorities managed to identify which hotels they were staying in, and their stay was extended until Monday to determine the medium-term solution.

“In the case of the Russians, there are repatriation flights taking clients as far as possible, in the case of the Ukrainians there is a different reality and the need of each one has been determined,” he told the press.

“There are some who have relatives in Europe and the United States, and we are going to make it easier for them to go there, then there are others who have resources to fend for themselves, and we are going to try to locate them in some complexes and there are others who are not going to have resources and yes, we as a country are going to have to find a solution,” he said.