Dominican Republic would stop receiving more than 50,000 Russian tourists monthly

Santo Domingo, DR

The Dominican Republic is heading for a loss of about 10% in tourist arrivals due to the tensions between Russia and Ukraine that have led to armed clashes.

According to the National Association of Hotels and Tourism (Asonahores) president, Rafael Blanco Tejera, Russia, provided some 50,000 tourists per month.

Given the perceived drop in demand in this market, Blanco Tejera explained that public-private efforts are focused on supplying other needs.

In this sense, he maintained that efforts are “redoubled” to monopolize the Canadian market and that of Latin America and the rest of Europe to reduce the negative impact on tourism.