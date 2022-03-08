Russia-Ukraine clash stuns Dominican Republic

Santo Domingo.- The Russia-Ukraine conflict has a direct and immediate impact on the trade and tourism sectors in the Dominican Republic.

In the case of tourism, if the situation continues, the Caribbean country would stop receiving 22,467 tourists each month from Russia and Ukraine.

According to an analysis by the Export and Investment Center of the Dominican Republic (ProDominicana), shared at the request of Diario Libre, the country would lose US$33.7 million per month for tourism from those countries and, if the conflict extends for six months, it would be US$202.2 million.

Likewise, it estimates that the Dominican Republic would stop receiving US$1.12 million per day and in one week it would stop receiving US$8.02 million.

ProDominicana explains that, taking the results of 2021 as a pattern, it is observed that visits from Russia were 183,700 tourists and from Ukraine 85,912 visitors. In general, the visitors from the two nations were 269,612 tourists.

“We have considered an average expenditure of US$150 per tourist per night and an average stay of 10 nights for each tourist. With these values, it is estimated that the income generated by tourism from those countries for the year 2021 was US$404.4 million. 68.1% would be from Russia with US$275.5 million while 31.9% would be from Ukraine with US$128.85 million.”