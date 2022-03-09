Abinader off to Argentina for pacts, inaugural

Santo Domingo.- President Luis Abinader will sign three agreements today with his counterpart from Argentina, Alberto Fernández, one of them regarding fuels, during his visit to two South American countries.

Abinader left the Dominican Republic yesterday for Argentina, to end up in Chile, where he will attend the inauguration of the president-elect, Gabriel Boric Font.

Before boarding the private plane that took him from San Isidro Airbase, the president revealed that in Argentina he would sign three agreements with President Alberto Fernández: one on hydrocarbons, one on health, which has to do with transplants, and one on growing grapes for wine production.