Higher fuel prices sure to dampen car sales

Santo Domingo.- The president of the National Association of Vehicle Distributing Agencies (Anadive), César de los Santos, projected that the automotive sector will be greatly affected by the increase in oil, fuel and other components, due to the confrontation between Russia and Ukraine.

De los Santos, who spoke after being re-elected president of the Anadive Board of Directors for the 2022-2024 period, assured that this situation will have repercussions in the Dominican Republic, whose sector has not yet recovered from the ravages caused by the pandemic, which has caused an increase in the prices of vehicles and a considerable reduction in their sales.

“We return to lead the association at a very difficult time for the national economy and especially for the vehicle sector on a global and local level,” he said in his inauguration speech.