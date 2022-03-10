Abinader arrives in Chile for inaugural

Santo Domingo.- President Luis Abinader and the first lady, Raquel Arbaje, arrived at 9:00 p.m. this Wednesday in Chile, through the Arturo Merino Benítez International Airport, to follow up on their work agenda.

The president, who was received with the corresponding honors, plans to participate this Friday in the swearing-in of the new Chilean president, Gabriel Boric Font, at the National Congress in Valparaíso. He will then attend the Cerro Castillo Palace for a luncheon.

During the morning of this Thursday, Abinader and his wife, the first lady will be received by the current ruler of Chile, Sebastián Piñera Echenique, and his wife, Cecilia Morel, at the Palacio de La Moneda.