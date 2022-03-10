Dominican Gov. looks to Argentina for fuel relief

Buenos Aires.- In the midst of global uncertainty due to high oil prices, which had worsened with the pandemic and worsened with the war between Russia and Ukraine, the Government is looking to the Argentine market to meet the country’s demand.

Argentina is the fifth largest oil producer in Latin America, which in December 2021, estimated 550,000 barrels per day, according to data from the Ministry of Energy of that country.

Yesterday, President Luis Abinader and his counterpart Alberto Fernández signed a “declaration of cooperation for hydrocarbon development between the Argentine and Dominican Republic.”

For this, Fiscal Oilfields (YPF) and the Dominican Petroleum Refinery (Refidomsa), the state entities of both nations, will work together to explore the Vaca Muerta area, a huge 36,000 square kilometer deposit that produces more than 25% of Argentine oil.