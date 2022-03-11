Dominican Gov. has paid US$1.75B on full-day school program

Santo Domingo.- The National Institute of Student Welfare (INABIE) reported that to date it has paid RD$1.7 billion corresponding to 20% of the advance payment for the 2021-2022 Extended School Day process, as part of the fulfillment of the commitments made to settled unpaid debt.

Processes were also started to settle the invoices received and in the first days RD$96.3 billion (US$1.75 billion) were paid from the contracts that were duly certified as established by the procedures.

These amounts will continue to increase as the hours go by, since the corresponding areas have established additional working hours.

In this sense, the lunch service to the Extended School Day centers has continued to reach more than 90% of the beneficiaries nationwide, including students, teachers and administrative staff, with normal regularity.