Renewable power the only way, official warns

Santo Domingo.- The Minister of Energy and Mines, Antonio Almonte, affirmed that the only way that the Dominican Republic has to counteract the fuel crisis in the international market is by stimulating and promoting the production of renewable energies.

Almonte headed, together with the Vice President of the EDE Unified Council, Andrés Astacio, the signing of three agreements for the purchase and sale of renewable energies, for the injection of 128 more megawatts of clean energy at a cost of more than 197 million dollars.

The investors highlighted the levels of transparency and speed with which these contracts for the purchase and sale of renewable energy in projects to be installed in the eastern part of the country were evaluated and approved.

The official added that the main threat to the country from an economic and eventually social point of view is the price of fuel, “since the nation depends absolutely on primary sources of energy, which has to be imported.”