Road rebuild kicks off Pedernales Project

Barahona, Dominican Republic.- The Minister of Tourism, David Collado, affirmed that he is doing everything possible to strengthen tourism in Barahona and that the takeoff of this province is just around the corner.

“It is good that you know that we are doing everything to continue strengthening tourism in Barahona and I tell you that the definitive takeoff of this destination, of the Pearl of the South, is just around the corner,” said Collado.

The official headed the reconstruction of the Riocito-Playa Saladilla access road, at a cost of more than RD$45 million.

The project aims to adapt a road, from the Malecón de Barahona to the coast, in order to connect the center of the city with Saladilla Beach.

The intervention of the project also includes cleaning the road, construction of concrete gutters on the sides and three culverts, placement of asphalt concrete, road signs (horizontal and vertical), according to a note from the institution.

Collado said that these works are part of a broad program carried out by the Ministry of Tourism to strengthen the different tourist destinations in the country.