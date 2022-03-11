Women from Qatar eye investments

Santo Domingo.- Vice President Raquel Peña, assured this Thursday that women entrepreneurs from Qatar are interested in investing in free zones, the real estate sector and exporting items from the Dominican Republic.

During the Mercado Women’s Summit 2022 event, organized by Mercado magazine, Peña stated that one of the businesswomen has high-quality furniture factories in China and wants to bring them to the country, while the other promotes the main centers in Qatar and explores real estate.

According to a press release, the vice president announced that the businesswomen were very interested in tourism projects, mainly in the Pedernales tourism development project.” We cannot wait for them to arrive, we have to go out and look for those investors who want to have a presence in the Dominican Republic,” said the coordinator of the Investment Promotion Office.