Come test our water, Barrick gold mine says

Santo Domingo.- The Barrick Pueblo Viejo mining company assured that the doors of its operations are open for anyone who wishes to go and check the quality of the water in its operations and the reality of the surrounding rivers, “in view of the avalanche of misinformation” regarding the quality of the water in its facilities and in the resources of Cotuí.

“We have always had an open door policy for anyone who wants to enter the mine, visit the water sources inside and outside the operation, and learn about the company’s water treatment plant and all the remediation work that we have done. done since the beginning of operations,” it said in a statement.

“There is a lot of misinformation about the conditions of the rivers in the operation and in the mine due to the dark past that characterized mining in the country for many years,” the gold miner said.