Canada jobs for Dominicans, if trade pact gets nod

Santo Domingo.- Dominican workers could have a new destination abroad to provide their labor: Canada, if this issue prospers in the free trade agreement that both nations will begin to discuss.

This was announced by the president of the Dominican-Canadian Chamber of Commerce (Canchamrd), Gustavo de Hostos, who stated that among the advantages of a possible trade agreement between the two countries is the migratory part for locals.

“Canadians need Dominican workers to work there, that is the opportunity we have; That is where (the treaty) should be directed, as has been done with Chile, Mexico, as they will do with us once the agreement is signed,” De Hostos said

Among the benefits of a possible binational pact, he highlighted that there would be a free trade agreement that would not only be economic, that would include, in addition to a migratory part, a cultural and aid part, “which are important for the Dominican Republic.”