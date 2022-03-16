Dominican record: Feb. remittances top US$1.04B

Santo Domingo.- Dominican Republic Export and Investment Center (ProDominicana) director Biviana Riveiro said Tue. that the country’s exports once again set a historical record in January and February 2022.

She said those months exhibited amounts as high as US$811.5 million and US$1.04 billion, respectively according to preliminary records from the General Directorate of Customs (DGA).

Riveiro pointed out that with these values, Dominican exports accumulate 12 consecutive months with historical values ​​in the total exported per month. In specific terms, these results are shown from February 2021 to February 2022.

According to a statement from ProDominicana, the main markets that explain this behavior in the first two months of 2022 are: the United States, with an absolute year-on-year increase of US$177 million; India, with an increase of US$107 million; China, with US$46 million; and Haiti, with some US$37 million.