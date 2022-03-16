Men received 53.8% of remittances; women 46.2%, Central Bank

Santo Domingo.- The Central Bank of the Dominican Republic (BCRD) reported this Tuesday that between January and February 2022 the remittances received reached a figure of US$1.5 billion. Men received 53.8 % to women’s 46.2 %.

The BCRD highlights that this amount exceeds by US$430.4 million and US$325.0 million the remittances received in the first two months of 2020 and 2019, respectively, periods in which the aid schemes that were implemented after March 2020 and ending in September 2021.

According to a statement, in the month of February 2022, in particular, remittances totaled US$748.8 million, just 1.6% less than the same month in 2021.