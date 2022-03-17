10 new free zones join robust sector

Santo Domingo.- The National Council of Export Free Zones (CNZFE) approved 10 new companies in the sector, with an investment of 16.1 million dollars, which are projected to generate 1,375 direct jobs.

Among the activities to which the companies will be engaged are the manufacture of tubes, classification, packaging and processing of fruits and vegetables, textile manufacturing, tobacco processing, repair and assembly of cellular devices, among others.

In the ordinary session of the CNZFE Board of Directors, held this Wednesday, the installation permit for an industrial park was also approved, with an estimated investment of some 6.3 million dollars, and an amount greater than 1.2 million dollars for foreign currency.

The towns where these companies will be located are Santo Domingo, Santiago, Monseñor Noel, Peravia and Hermanas Mirabal.

The executive director of the CNZFE, Daniel Liranzo, referring to the behavior of the sector, reported that during the first two months of this year, exports from free zones amounted to 1.12 billion dollars, for a growth of 14.3% compared to the same period of 2021..