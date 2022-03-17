All Dominican Gov. workers back to their job Mon.

Santo Domingo.- Through resolution No. 074-2022, the Ministry of Public Administration (MAP) ordered the face-to-face reinstatement of all public servants who are in the teleworking modality, starting Monday, March 21.

Likewise, it ratified the schedule of the working day from 8:00 in the morning to 4:00 in the afternoon, or in the established mode according to the nature of the functions of each organ or entity of the Executive Power.

In turn, the measure nullifies the resolution of MAP no. 178-2021 and its provisions on teleworking, and establishes that in the case of pregnant women, the maternity leave period of 14 weeks pre and post-natal is recognized.

In addition, it indicates that the heads of public institutions may establish special shifts for civil servants and public servants, who, due to the nature and characteristics of the positions they hold, are responsible for performance by result