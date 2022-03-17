Major supermarkets climb the price-slashing bandwagon

Santo Domingo.- National and Jumbo supermarkets joined the campaign of the Price Stabilization Institute (Inespre) and the General Directorate of Strategic and Special Projects of the Presidency (Propeep) to offer combos of basic family products at a cost of 1,000 pesos, which constitutes a saving for the domestic economy of 30%.

The staples will be available in both National and Jumbo Supermarkets every Thursday starting this Thursday, March 17. “The basic basket products will be packed in a bag to facilitate the acquisition by the consumer.”

These products include select rice (10 pounds), pinto beans (800 grams), oil (16 ounces), eggs (30 units), salami (2 pounds), spaghetti (400 grams), tomato paste (16 ounces), sardines (125 grams) and frozen chicken (approximately 3.5 pounds).

“This initiative is carried out with the intention of contributing to Dominican families so that they can stock up on everything they need for their home at a special price,” said José Miguel González, executive president of Centro Cuesta Nacional.