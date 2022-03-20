Government freezes prices of all fuels

The Ministry of Industry, Commerce, and Mipymes (MICM) announced today that the price of fuels would remain unchanged for the week of March 19 to 25.

In this regard, Premium Gasoline will remain at RD$293.60, and Regular Gasoline will remain at RD$274.50.

Meanwhile, Regular Gasoil will continue at RD$221.60, and Optimum Gasoil will remain at RD$241.10 per gallon.

Likewise, Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) remains at RD$147.60 per gallon, and Natural Gas maintains its price at RD$28.97 per m3.

Others

Avtur will be sold at RD$249.54 and Kerosene at RD$284.88;

Fuel Oil will also increase to RD$192.11 per gallon and Fuel Oil 1% to be sold at RD$211.77.