Barrack awaits Dominican Gov. stance on tailings dam

Santo Domingo.- At least 23 options are being evaluated by the mining company Barrick Pueblo Viejo for the construction of another tailings dam that will allow it to extend its operations in the deposit located in the Sánchez Ramírez province.

Among these is Cuance, a community belonging to Monte Plata province and close to the mine, one of the alternatives that the company sees as most viable.

Juana Barceló, president of Barrick, and Luis De la Cruz, general supervisor of construction of the Llagal tailings dam, where the company currently deposits the waste from its operation, agree on the refusal of the residents of Cuance, who have prevented them from carrying out feasibility studies for a new structure of this type in the area.

“What we want is to do studies (in Cuance), in a transparent way, share it and see the pros and cons. We have been evaluating different options,” affirms Barceló.

She said they are waiting for the announcement of the Dominican Gov. on the conclusions of their reports.