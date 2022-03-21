Dominican leader off to Costa Rica for summit

Santo Domingo.- President Luis Abinader will travel Monday morning to San José, Costa Rica, to participate in the third Summit of the Alliance for Development in Democracy.

The Presidency reported in a statement that the president’s departure is scheduled for 7:00 in the morning on a private flight, from the San Isidro Air Base and he will return by it around 10:00 at night.

“The Summit of Presidents for Development in Democracy will have a single day, this Monday, and it will address political, economic, business and other regional interest issues,” the note indicates.

The presidents of Panama, Laurentino Cortizo Cohen; from Costa Rica, Carlos Alvarado Quezada and from the Dominican Republic, Luis Abinader, make up the summit.