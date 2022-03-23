Electric autos ’could be a possible solution’

Santo Domingo.- At a time when the international and local price of fuels have considerably increased, as a result of the high price of oil, among other factors due to the Russian-Ukrainian war, electric mobility could be a possible solution to the costs of hydrocarbons.

And based on the experience of the owner of an electric vehicle and a company that changed its fleet of gasoline motorcycles, the economic advantage that this type of mobility has compared to those that operate with fuels is “much higher.”

“Charging the entire car, from scratch, is between 600 and 700 pesos and that is equivalent to a tank (of gasoline) of a normal car. There you make a relationship: if you put 4,000 pesos or 3,000 pesos of gasoline in your current vehicle versus 700 pesos,” said Víctor Gómez, owner of an electric car.