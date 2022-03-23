Electricity Distributors post losses

Santo Domingo.-Domingo.- The Electricity distribution companies (EDE) managed to minimally improve their average losses last year, when compared to 2020, although seen separately in one of them the energy losses increased.

On average, the three EDEs managed to reduce their losses from 33.1% in 2020 to 32.6% in the following period, equivalent to a reduction of 0.5 percentage points.

This is established in the sector performance report, prepared by the Dominican Corporation of State Electric Companies (Cdeee), which indicates that Edeeste and Edenorte managed to reduce their losses, contrary to Edesur.

Edeeste, which is the worst of the distributors in terms of energy losses, was the one that managed to reduce this indicator the most in 2021.